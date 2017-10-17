wrestling / News
Updated WWE TLC Card
WWE has set a new segment for this Sunday’s WWE TLC. The PPV takes place on October 22nd and airs live on the WWE Network. The card is as follows:
* TLC Handicap Match: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
* Asuka vs. Emma
* Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann
* Finn Balor (as The Demon) vs. Bray Wyatt (as Sister Abigail)
* Kickoff Show Match: Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox
* Kickoff Show Segment: Drew Gulak’s Championship Edition PowerPoint Presentation