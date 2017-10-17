Updated WWE TLC Card

WWE has set a new segment for this Sunday’s WWE TLC. The PPV takes place on October 22nd and airs live on the WWE Network. The card is as follows:

* TLC Handicap Match: The Shield (Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns) vs. Kane, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Cesaro, and Sheamus

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore

* Asuka vs. Emma

* Jack Gallagher and Brian Kendrick vs. Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann

* Finn Balor (as The Demon) vs. Bray Wyatt (as Sister Abigail)

* Kickoff Show Match: Sasha Banks vs. Alicia Fox

* Kickoff Show Segment: Drew Gulak’s Championship Edition PowerPoint Presentation