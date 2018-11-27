Updated WWE TLC Card

– WWE has an updated card for its TLC pay-per-view following Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. The event takes place on December 16th in San Jose, California. The updated card is as follows:

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

* Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

* TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin*

* Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals: Competitors to be determined

* Braun Strowman earns WWE Universal Championship match if he wins; Baron Corbin becomes permanent Raw GM if he wins, but loses the position if he loses.