Updated WWE TLC Card
– WWE has an updated card for its TLC pay-per-view following Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. The event takes place on Sunday in San Jose, California. The updated card is as follows:
* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins
* Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey
* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bar
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy
* TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin*
* Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott
* Chairs Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio
* Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Elias’ guitar hanging above the ring)
* Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella
* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
* Braun Strowman earns WWE Universal Championship match if he wins; Baron Corbin becomes permanent Raw GM if he wins, but loses the position if he loses.