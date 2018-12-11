Updated WWE TLC Card

– WWE has an updated card for its TLC pay-per-view following Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown. The event takes place on Sunday in San Jose, California. The updated card is as follows:

* WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins

* Smackdown Women’s Championship TLC Match: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey

* SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The New Day vs. The Bar

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy

* TLC Match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin*

* Tables Match: Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

* Chairs Match: Randy Orton vs. Rey Mysterio

* Ladder Match: Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Elias’ guitar hanging above the ring)

* Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals: Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth and Carmella

* Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

* Braun Strowman earns WWE Universal Championship match if he wins; Baron Corbin becomes permanent Raw GM if he wins, but loses the position if he loses.