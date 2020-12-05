wrestling / News
UPDATED: Five Matches Set For WWE TLC
UPDATE: We now have five matches for WWE TLC, as WWE has officially announced a Smackdown Women’s Championship match for the show. Following her challenge on Smackdown, Sasha Banks will now defend the title against Carmella.
WWE’s announcement reads:
SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Carmella
At WWE TLC, Sasha Banks will put her SmackDown Women’s Title on the line against Carmella.
For weeks, “The Untouchable One” has unleashed a series of sneak attacks on The Boss. In response, Banks surprised Mella during one of her backstage vignettes and unleashed an all-out assault of her own, locking her in the Bank Statement until the she was pulled away by WWE personal.
This resulting interview between the two of them had to be carried out with the two Superstars in separate locations due the high probability that things would turn volatile. Out of that confrontation, a showdown was established for the WWE TLC pay-per-view.
Six-time World Champion Sasha Banks is truly a dangerous titleholder, making history time and time again whether it be in Hell in a Cell, a WWE Iron Woman Match or simply in a one-on-one contest for the ages. Nevertheless, despite the glamour of Carmella, there is also no denying that Mella is still money. She boasts an impressive title resume of her own as a former SmackDown Women’s Champion with wins over elite competitors like and Charlotte Flair and Asuka.
Will Carmella prove untouchable against The Boss? Don’t miss WWE TLC, streaming live Sunday, Dec. 20, at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network.
ORIGINAL: WWE has an updated card for TLC after Friday night’s episode of Smackdown, with some new matches official for the show. WWE has the following matches set for the PPV, which takes place on November 22nd and airs on WWE Network from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida:
* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles
* WWE Universal Championship TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Lana
* “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
In addition, Sasha Banks challenged Carmella to face her with Banks’ Smackdown Women’s Championship on the line. As of this writing, that match is not yet official though.
