Updated WWE TLC Card: Six Matches Set

– WWE has an updated card for this weekend’s TLC PPV following Raw. You can see the card below, which is now up to six matches for the PPV following the announcement of Rusev vs. Lashley in a tables match, a TLC Women’s Tag Team Championship match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair battling the Kabuki Warriors, and Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy.

The show takes place on Sunday from Minneapolis, Minnesota and airs live on WWE Network.

* Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

* TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Revival

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship TLC Match: The Kabuki Warriors vs. Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair

* Tables Match: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley

* Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy