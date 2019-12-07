Updated WWE TLC Card: Smackdown Tag Team Title Match, Bray Wyatt vs. Miz

– WWE has updated its card for TLC following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced that Bray Wyatt will battle The Miz, while The Revival earned a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match against The New Day by winning a four-way elimination match. WWE has not said if the WWE Universal Championship will be on the line for Wyatt vs. Miz, though it’s worth noting that the official announcement of the match makes no mention of it being a title match.

The updated card for the show, which takes place December 15th in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is as follows:

* TLC Match: Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs. The Revival

* Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz