wrestling / News
Updated WWE Worlds Collide Lineup (NXT UK Spoilers)
– The lineup for WWE Worlds Collide is updated following Friday’s NXT UK tapings in York, England. As noted in the taping results, Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks won their qualifier matches against Ligero and The Brian Kendrick, respectively, to move on to the Fatal Four-Way match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
The updated card for the show is below; it takes place on January 25th in Houston Texas and airs live on WWE Network.
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza
* Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor
* Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)
More Trending Stories
- Details On Two Names That Will Be In Houston On Royal Rumble Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- David Benoit Discusses His Father, Chris Benoit, Having CTE, If He Ever Saw Signs, Wanting WWE To Remember Him, Getting Banned by WWE For Wearing AEW Shirt
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Goldberg’s Issues With Scott Hall in 1999, Says Hall Was Tough to Be Around At That Time
- Booker T Says Tessa Blanchard’s Impact World Title Win Is the Worst Idea in Wrestling History