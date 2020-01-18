Updated WWE Worlds Collide Lineup (NXT UK Spoilers)

– The lineup for WWE Worlds Collide is updated following Friday’s NXT UK tapings in York, England. As noted in the taping results, Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks won their qualifier matches against Ligero and The Brian Kendrick, respectively, to move on to the Fatal Four-Way match for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

The updated card for the show is below; it takes place on January 25th in Houston Texas and airs live on WWE Network.

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Angel Garza

* Imperium (WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Alexander Wolfe) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Finn Balor

* Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate, Trent Seven) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa)