Updated WWE WrestleMania 35 Card: Finn Balor Confirmed as Demon King, More

– WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania 35 following Monday’s Raw with a few significant changes in place.WWE updated the card after Monday’s Raw, which you can see below. The show takes place on April 7th from Brooklyn, New York and airs live on the WWE Network.

In addition to the announcement that the main event will now be a “Winner Takes All” match for both the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships, Finn Balor announced that Lashley will be facing the Demon King for their Intercontinental Championship match.

The updated card is below:

* Winner Takes All Raw & Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

* No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H

* Retirement Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (The Demon King)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

* Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

* AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

* Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, Tyler Breeze, Jinder Mahal, No Way Jose, Bobby Roode, Chad Gable, Kalisto, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, Rhyno, Viktor, Konnor, Ali, Shelton Benjamin, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Otis, Tucker, EC3, TBA

* WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal: Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Lana, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Mickie James, Zelina Vega, More TBA