Updated WWE WrestleMania 38 Card

WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 38 following Friday’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas, Texas and airs live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:

Night One

* WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

* Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul and The Miz

* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

* The KO Show with guest Steve Austin

Night Two

* WWE Championship & Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

* Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

* Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Undetermined

* Edge vs. AJ Styles

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. TBD

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs