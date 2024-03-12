wrestling / TV Reports
Updated WWE WrestleMania 40 Card
WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 40 following this week’s episode of Raw. You can check out the card below for the two-night event, which takes place on April 6th and 7th in Philadelphia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
Night TBA
* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley
* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch
* World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Six Teams TBA
Night One:
* The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins
Night Two:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
