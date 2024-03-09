Updated WWE WrestleMania 40 Card

WWE has an updated lineup for WrestleMania 40 following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can check out the card below for the two-night event, which takes place on April 6th and 7th in Philadelphia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

Night TBA

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

* World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Bronson Reed, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, OR Shinsuke Nakamura

Night One:

* The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

Night Two:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes