Updated WWE WrestleMania 40 Forecast

WWE WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to take place on April 6 and April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will be broadcasted on Peacock.

On night one, the main event will feature The Rock & Undisputed WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns facing off against Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Night two will showcase Reigns taking on Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, and Rollins battling Drew McIntyre for the World Title. Here is the weather forecast for the event, courtesy of Pwinsider.com:

Saturday: There is a 10% chance of rain with a high of 53 degrees and a low of 38 degrees.

Sunday: There is a 0% chance of rain with a high of 61 degrees and a low of 41 degrees.