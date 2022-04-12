wrestling / News
Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash Card
April 11, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following this week’s Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 8th from the Providence, Rhode Island and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Smackdown Women’s Championship I Quit Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Ric Flair Having Self-Doubt For Undertaker Match At WrestleMania X8, Reaction To The Match
- Adam Scherr Claims Tony Khan Has Forbid AEW Talent From Working CYN Shows
- Carmella & Corey Graves’ Wedding, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley in WM Gear, Mandy Rose, Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Bron Breakker on Getting Critiqued by His Father, The Steiner Brothers Receiving a HOF Induction