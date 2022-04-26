wrestling / News
Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash Card
April 25, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following this week’s Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 8th from the Providence, Rhode Island and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* Winners-Take-All Tag Team Championship Unification Match: RK-Bro vs. The Usos
* Smackdown Women’s Championship I Quit Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
* AJ Styles vs. Edge
* Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss
* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos
