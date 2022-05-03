wrestling / News

Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash Card

May 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following this week’s Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 8th from the Providence, Rhode Island and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* Drew McIntyre & RK-Bro vs. Roman Reigns & The Usos
* Smackdown Women’s Championship I Quit Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
* Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
* AJ Styles vs. Edge
Damien Priest is banned from ringside
* Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss
* Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

