wrestling / News
Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash Card
May 3, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following this week’s Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 16th from the ThunderDome and airs live on Peacock in the US, and WWE Network everywhere else:
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
More Trending Stories
- Note On Impact Planning Title Change At Recent Tapings
- Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon May Have Second-Guessed Working With AEW After Dynamite Had Huge Rating Following Broken Skull Sessions
- Maria Kanellis Questions Stephanie McMahon’s Dedication To Advancing Opportunities For Women
- Molly Holly Recalls Meeting With Vince McMahon To Ask For WWE Release, Barely Talking To Vince During WWE Run