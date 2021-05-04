Updated WWE WrestleMania Backlash Card

WWE has an updated card for WrestleMania Backlash following this week’s Raw. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on May 16th from the ThunderDome and airs live on Peacock in the US, and WWE Network everywhere else:

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair