Updates on The Futures of Christopher Daniels & BJ Whitmer

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Christopher Daniels is only advertised for ROH dates in January and has taken some independent wrestling dates afterward, indicating that he’s unlikely to sign a long-term deal with ROH. He’s worked as a producer in the past and may do some of that going forward.

It was reported that BJ Whitmer left ROH last week. Whitmer was working as a producer and also helped with booking as well as being a point man for the Gorilla position. He even played the role as Burnard The Business Bear at times. There is speculation that he may be headed to The Elite‘s AEW promotion in a similar role.