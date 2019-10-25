Updates On The Statuses of Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury in WWE

PWInsider has updates on both Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury, who will both make their WWE in-ring debuts at Crown Jewel on October 31 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fury has been working at the WWE Performance Center with Jonny Moss, as he will face Braun Strowman at the event. For the moment, that match is his only planned WWE appearance and he’s not signed for anything else. However, he’s enjoyed his time with the company so far and is open to doing more in the future.

As for Velasquez, his multi-year deal with the company is believed to be for three years. He will be making regular appearances for the company in the future.