Latest Updates On Plans For Rock At WrestleMania, Roman Reigns Match Still Set

A new report has the latest on plans for The Rock taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. As reported, WWE set up plans for Rock facing Reigns at the PPV on Smackdown, and PWInsider reports that according to multiple sources that is still 100% the plan despite the strong reaction to Cody Rhodes not facing Reigns. The report notes that it is a “done deal” and likely contractually locked in as one of the things Rock would be doing as part of his deal to join the TKO Board of Directors. There is said to be “no scenario” where Rock is not facing Reigns short of something like an injury happening.

The report goes on to say that Brian Gewirtz, who works with the Rock, is expected to be at major WWE events including Elimination Chamber going forward as part of the creative process heading into WrestleMania 40.

It is said that WWE definitely took notice of the reaction to Cody Rhodes not getting the match and that several in the company have pushed for WWE to lean into the situation, with the belief being that it will make Rhodes a stronger babyface by playing up the fan support for him. It was never in the plan to have Rock turn heel or have it come off as if he was taking Rhodes’ spot in a malicious way.

The report goes on to say that several in the company have pointed out that they can adjust things week by week in order to make it make sense, and that they have a long way until WrestleMania. Some believed that with the shock of Rock’s apperance wearing off, creative can now figure out how to build everyone as strongly as possible heading toward the PPV. Anything is now on the table creatively and there is no one who wants this to hurt Rhodes, as they know how important he is to the company including their live events and merchandise.

On another note, PWInsider is shooting down some things being said on social media claiming that they reported Rhodes vs. Reigns in a World Heavyweight Title vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Title match was set for SummerSlam with Rhodes planning to go over. That was never reported, and any such would not be set at this point when that’s six months out. Instead, the clarified that they previously said there were those in the company talking about such a scenario as a potential idea.