WWE News: Updates on Sasha Banks & Alexa Bliss Getting Medical Clearance, Sami Zayn Praises Bo Dallas, New Smackdown 1000 Preview Video

– According to Pwinsider, Sasa Banks returned on last night’s WWE Raw and is medically cleared for regular action. Alexa Bliss is scheduled to work this weekend’s WWE live events, so she is likely cleared as well.

– Sami Zayn posted the following on Twitter, sharing his opinion that Bo Dallas is an underrated talent…

Bo Dallas is highly underrated. https://t.co/pax9reYEBB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 16, 2018

– Cathy Kelley previews tonight’s WWE Smackdown 1000 in this new video…