wrestling / News
Updates on Swerve Strickland and Momo Watanabe After AEW Revolution
March 10, 2025 | Posted by
During last night’s media scrum for AEW Revolution (via PWInsider, Swerve Strickland revealed that he suffered a busted eardrum during his match with Ricochet.
Meanwhile, after being carried to the back after her match with Mercedes Mone, Momo Watanabe was later seen on crutches. It’s believed she hurt her ankle after a bad landing.
Will Ospreay was also seen limping after his match with Kyle Fletcher, but there’s no word on if he’s actually injured or not.
