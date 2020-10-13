wrestling / News
Updating List of WWE Draft Picks From Raw
October 12, 2020 | Posted by
The draft picks are coming in for the second night of the WWE Draft on tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the updating list from the below, and our live coverage of tonight’s episode here:
Raw
* Bray Wyatt
* Randy Orton
* Charlotte Flair
* Lince Dorado and Gran Metallik (announced on Draft Watch Along)
* Braun Strowman
* Matt Riddle
* Jeff Hardy
Smackdown
* Bayley
* The Street Profits
* Daniel Bryan
* Kevin Owens
