Full List of WWE Draft Picks From Raw
The draft picks are in for the second night of the WWE Draft on tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see the list from tonight’s episode below, and our live coverage of tonight’s episode here.
Raw
* Rhea Ripley
* Seth “Freakin” Rollins
* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
* The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)
* Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
* Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston
* Trish Stratus
* Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler
* Braun Strowman and Ricochet
* Bronson Reed
* Alpha Academy
* Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
Smackdown
* Austin Theory
* Charlotte Flair
* The Usos
* The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde)
* Asuka
* The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland)
* Karrion Kross and Scarlett
* LA Knight
* Shotzi
* Pretty Deadly
* Rick Boogs
* Cameron Grimes
