Updating List of WWE Draft Picks From Raw
– WWE is concluding the 2019 WWE Draft on Raw, with stars are being newly assigned to Raw and Smackdown. You can see the full, updating list of tonight’s draft picks below, and the picks from night one on Smackdown here:
Raw
Seth Rollins
Charlotte Flair
Andrade and Zelina Vega
The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will still be defended across brands
Rusev
Aleister Black
Cedric Alexander
Humberto Carillo
Erick Rowan
Buddy Murphy
Jinder Mahal
R-Truth
Samoa Joe
Akira Tozawa
Shelton Benjamin
Rey Musterio
Titus O’Neil
Liv Morgan
Smackdown
Brock Lesnar
The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E., and Xavier Woods)
Daniel Bryan
Bayley
Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn)
Ali
Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler
Carmella (relationships are staying together)
The Miz
King Corbin
Shorty Gable
Elias
