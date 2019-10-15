Updating List of WWE Draft Picks From Raw

– WWE is concluding the 2019 WWE Draft on Raw, with stars are being newly assigned to Raw and Smackdown. You can see the full, updating list of tonight’s draft picks below, and the picks from night one on Smackdown here:

Raw

Seth Rollins

Charlotte Flair

Andrade and Zelina Vega

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will still be defended across brands

Rusev

Aleister Black

Cedric Alexander

Humberto Carillo

Erick Rowan

Buddy Murphy

Jinder Mahal

R-Truth

Samoa Joe

Akira Tozawa

Shelton Benjamin

Rey Musterio

Titus O’Neil

Liv Morgan

Smackdown

Brock Lesnar

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E., and Xavier Woods)

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Shinsuke Nakamura (w/Sami Zayn)

Ali

Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Carmella (relationships are staying together)

The Miz

King Corbin

Shorty Gable

Elias