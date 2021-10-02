Complete List of WWE Draft Picks From Smackdown

The draft picks are in for the first night of the WWE Draft on tonight’s Smackdown. You can see the complete list from tonight’s episode of Smackdown below, and our live coverage of tonight’s episode here.

The second night of the WWE Draft will take place on Raw on Monday.

Raw

* WWE Champion Big E.

* Bianca Belair

* Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle)

* Edge

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

* Keith “Bearcat” Lee

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio

* Austin Theory

Smackdown

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Drew McIntyre

* The New Day

* Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

* Hit Row (Top Dolla, Swerve Scott, B-Fab, Ashante Thee Adonis)

* Naomi

* Jeff Hardy