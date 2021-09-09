Upper Limit Wrestling To Crown First Champion Later This Month

Upper Limit Wrestling will crown its first champion at their return to Boonton, New Jersey later this month. ULW issued a press release hyping their Heavy Metal: Chasing the Crown show, which takes place on September 19th.

The full announcement reads:

Upper Limit Wrestling returns with exciting professional wrestling action on Sunday September 19th at the Boonton Elks Lodge located at 125 Cornelia Street, Boonton, New Jersey.

ULW’s sophomore event Heavy Metal: Chasing The Crown, will see the naming of the upstart promotion’s first champion. The show will feature eight fights culminating in a battle royal match that will decide who leaves with the championship.

Former doubles division partners Percy Ryan and Dezmond Cole will go head to head to settle a score originating at the company’s first show Square One. The Blood Brothers continue to issue an open challenge for doubles competition, the contract is open and any team can answer the call. PJ Savage and Chris Taylor, who’ve faced each other previously in May will step back in the ring, however they will be joined by J Boujii and Boonton’s own, Joe Scott. Representing the women’s division, Gabby Ortiz will try to even the score against Adena Steele in a return match from Square One. This plus more on September 19th.

Tickets for ULW Heavy Metal: Chasing The Crown, are available now for purchase on our Eventbrite page at https://ulwheavymetal.eventbrite.com.