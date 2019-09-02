wrestling / News
WWE News: UpUpDownDown Hits 2 Million Subscribers, Becky Lynch Appearing On Straight Up Steve Austin Tonight, Cedric Alexander Hypes King of the Ring Match
– Becky Lynch will appear on tonight’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin, which premieres tonight after RAW on the WWE Network.
Here’s a synopsis: WWE World Champion Becky Lynch has a “Man-to-The-Man” day with Steve on the mean streets of Los Angeles.
– UpUpDownDown has officially hit two million subscribers on Youtube. That means that fans have officially unlocked a Triple H edition of Superstar Savepoint. WWE announced the episode of Xavier Woods interviewing the Game (while the two play video games) will be released to the channel this Wednesday.
Thank you to all the wonderful #UUDDFamily for subscribing to #UUDD's @YouTube Channel as we hit 2 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS TODAY!!! #UUDD2MIL 🎉🙌
Time to have a dance party and gear up for the unlocked @TripleH #SuperstarSavepoint! https://t.co/Fnk4E6txHo @XavierWoodsPhD
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) September 2, 2019
– Cedric Alexander hyped his King of the Ring quarterfinal match with Baron Corbin on tonight’s episode of RAW:
Baltimore is where I started to really make my name in wrestling before come to @WWE and tonight on Monday night #RAW I come one step closer to becoming KING #KOTR!#AgeOfAlexander #SecondToNone #EbonyLion pic.twitter.com/1sJZAfy3qB
— Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 2, 2019
