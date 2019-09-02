wrestling / News

WWE News: UpUpDownDown Hits 2 Million Subscribers, Becky Lynch Appearing On Straight Up Steve Austin Tonight, Cedric Alexander Hypes King of the Ring Match

September 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Becky Lynch will appear on tonight’s episode of Straight Up Steve Austin, which premieres tonight after RAW on the WWE Network.

Here’s a synopsis: WWE World Champion Becky Lynch has a “Man-to-The-Man” day with Steve on the mean streets of Los Angeles.

– UpUpDownDown has officially hit two million subscribers on Youtube. That means that fans have officially unlocked a Triple H edition of Superstar Savepoint. WWE announced the episode of Xavier Woods interviewing the Game (while the two play video games) will be released to the channel this Wednesday.

– Cedric Alexander hyped his King of the Ring quarterfinal match with Baron Corbin on tonight’s episode of RAW:

Becky Lynch, Cedric Alexander, UpUpDownDown

