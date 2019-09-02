UpUpDownDown Hits Two Million Subscribers

– Xavier Woods tweeted out that UpUpDownDown has hit 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

I woke up with a sadness in my heart just now because #Dragoncon is over. But then I took a look at my phone and saw that @UpUpDwnDwn has finally hit 2 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS!

I wanna cry tears of joy right now. Thank you guys so much!!!! I really cannot express my gratitude 😭 pic.twitter.com/s1rCiBNG82

