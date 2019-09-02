wrestling / News

UpUpDownDown Hits Two Million Subscribers

September 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Xavier Woods tweeted out that UpUpDownDown has hit 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

– WWE celebrated the occasion with a news post on their website and announced that Triple H will be interview on the channel on Wednesday.

UpUpDownDown is riding strong with 2 million subscribers!

WWE’s popular gaming channel, hosted by New Day member Xavier Woods, crossed the two million subscriber threshold on YouTube on Monday. To help celebrate the incredible accomplishment, an exclusive celebratory video of Xavier Woods interviewing Triple H will be released on the channel this Wednesday!

WWE.com congratulates UUDD on this amazing accomplishment!

– Finally, the UUDD crew wishes everyone a happy Labor day.

article topics :

UpUpDownDown, Jeremy Lambert

