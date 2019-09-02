wrestling / News
UpUpDownDown Hits Two Million Subscribers
– Xavier Woods tweeted out that UpUpDownDown has hit 2 million subscribers on YouTube.
I woke up with a sadness in my heart just now because #Dragoncon is over. But then I took a look at my phone and saw that @UpUpDwnDwn has finally hit 2 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS!
I wanna cry tears of joy right now. Thank you guys so much!!!! I really cannot express my gratitude 😭 pic.twitter.com/s1rCiBNG82
— DragonCon✈️PaxWest ✈️DragonCon (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 2, 2019
– WWE celebrated the occasion with a news post on their website and announced that Triple H will be interview on the channel on Wednesday.
UpUpDownDown is riding strong with 2 million subscribers!
WWE’s popular gaming channel, hosted by New Day member Xavier Woods, crossed the two million subscriber threshold on YouTube on Monday. To help celebrate the incredible accomplishment, an exclusive celebratory video of Xavier Woods interviewing Triple H will be released on the channel this Wednesday!
WWE.com congratulates UUDD on this amazing accomplishment!
– Finally, the UUDD crew wishes everyone a happy Labor day.
