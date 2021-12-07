wrestling / News
UpUpDownDown Set To Return With Xavier Woods Livestream
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
As previously noted, Fightful Select reported back in early November that the reason behind the inactivity on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel was due to content creators on the channel believing that Xavier Woods was being taken advantage of. Now, it appears UpUpDownDown is back.
The channel’s official Twitter account has revealed that Woods will do an exclusive livestream from the G4 studios on Wednesday at 5 PM ET.
There has been no new content added to the channel in a month.
You can view the link to the livestream below.
