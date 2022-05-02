wrestling / News
UpUpDownDown To Return With A Video Later Today
May 2, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Xavier Woods announced that UpUpDownDown will return with a new video today, after posting a ‘Continue’ countdown. The return happens at 4 PM ET on Youtube. It’s unknown what the video will be, but it will be the first for the brand in a month.
4 PM ET on UUDD YouTube…We press start. pic.twitter.com/eNr2TgcwOy
— UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) May 2, 2022
