US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below.

After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk.

Balor is in his first reign as United States Champion, while he ends Priest’s first run with the title at 191 days. Priest won the title at SummerSlam 2021 from Sheamus.