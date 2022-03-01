wrestling / News
US Championship Changes Hands On WWE Raw (Clips)
We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Finn Balor defeat Damian Priest to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below.
After the bout, Priest snapped and attacked Balor including throwing him into the announcer’s desk.
Balor is in his first reign as United States Champion, while he ends Priest’s first run with the title at 191 days. Priest won the title at SummerSlam 2021 from Sheamus.
AIR BÁLOR@FinnBalor#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bAzIqX7FGp
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
We have a NEW #USChampion!!!!!!!!!!@FinnBalor has done it on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/ofUgGO3AiE
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
Same, dude. Same.@FinnBalor#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9MBSP6iIQz
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
SORE LOSER.@ArcherofInfamy #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8m7TqAo2cW
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
Why @ArcherofInfamy WHY?!?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/dJfurnkjyv
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
Both of these guys want to walk into #WrestleMania as the #USChampion and are willing to do whatever it takes! #WWERaw@ArcherOfInfamy @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/TdS7UYTKmR
— WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2022
