US Championship Invitational Match Set For WWE Smackdown

The first match in the United States Championship Invitational will take place on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Butch and Grayson Waller will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match to kick off the invitational tournament. The announcement reads:

Tonight, the United States Championship Invitational kicks off with AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Butch and Grayson Waller battling it out in the first step toward a future United States Championship Match! The winner of tonight’s Fatal 4-Way Match will go on to face the winner of next week’s Fatal 4-Way Match on the July 28 edition of SmackDown. Whoever emerges victorious in that one-on-one showdown gets to challenge Austin Theory for the Red, White and Blue Title. Don’t miss the high-stakes free-for-all, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show is:

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair

* US Championship Invitational Match: AJ Styles vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch vs. Grayson Waller

* Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Pretty Deadly

* The fallout from Jey Uso’s Undisputed WWE Universal title challenge