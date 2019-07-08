wrestling / News
US Championship Match Announced For Extreme Rules
– The United States Championship match is officially set for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE announced on Monday that Ricochet will defend the championship against AJ Styles at this Sunday’s PPV, which takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The announcement comes after Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Ricochet in the final moments of last week’s Raw.
The updated card for the show is:
* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin
* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E vs. Heavy Machinery
* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet
* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese
* No Holds Barred Match: Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On Why Sami Callihan Beat Tessa Blanchard At Slammiversary
- Dolph Ziggler on How His WWE Return Came About, Why He Took Time Off, Where New Character Came From
- R-Truth On WWE Letting Him Add His Own Style to Promos, Recalls Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Like One of His Promos
- Batista Says Creative Process Leading into WrestleMania 35 Was ‘A Nightmare,’ Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE’s Original Plan For Flair Birthday Segment