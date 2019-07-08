US Championship Match Announced For Extreme Rules

– The United States Championship match is officially set for WWE Extreme Rules. WWE announced on Monday that Ricochet will defend the championship against AJ Styles at this Sunday’s PPV, which takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The announcement comes after Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Ricochet in the final moments of last week’s Raw.

The updated card for the show is:

* WWE Universal and Raw Women’s Championship Winners Take All Match: Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins vs. Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin

* WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Rowan & Daniel Bryan vs. Xavier Woods & Big E vs. Heavy Machinery

* WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese

* No Holds Barred Match: Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker & Roman Reigns