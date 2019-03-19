US Championship Match Announced For WrestleMania 35

Samoa Joe’s United States Championship defense is official for WrestleMania. Joe will defend the title against Rey Mysterio, it was announced on Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown.

Mysterio appeared backstage in a segment with his son Dominic and announced he would face Joe for the title at the PPV. Dominic said Joe is a bully, and that he’d be ringside for the match.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7th in East Rutherford, New Jersey and airs live on WWE Network.