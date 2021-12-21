wrestling / News
US Championship Match & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced several matches, including a US Championship match, for next week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup for next week’s show below, as announced on Monday night:
* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler
* AJ Styles vs. Omos
* Randy Orton vs. Otis
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
#WWERaw Tag Team Champion @RandyOrton goes one-on-one with the menacing @otiswwe next Monday! pic.twitter.com/zUtPT4WjvL
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
The #USTitle is on the line next Monday on #WWERaw as @ArcherOfInfamy defends against former champion @HEELZiggler! pic.twitter.com/mOf3JLZDm3
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2021
