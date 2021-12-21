wrestling / News

US Championship Match & More Announced For Next Week’s WWE Raw

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has announced several matches, including a US Championship match, for next week’s episode of Raw. You can see the lineup for next week’s show below, as announced on Monday night:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler
* AJ Styles vs. Omos
* Randy Orton vs. Otis
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor

