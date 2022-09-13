US Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a US Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on tonight’s show that Seth Rollins will challenge Lashley for the latter’s title on next Monday’s episode.

Also announced for next week is Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory, in a match that was set up after Owens cut a promo on Theory and said he’s not the future of the company anymore. Next week’s show airs from San Jose, California and airs live on USA Network.