US Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a US Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full card below for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

* Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn