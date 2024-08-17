wrestling / News

US Championship Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

August 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LA Knight WWE Smackdown 8-9-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a US Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full card below for next week’s show, which airs Friday night on FOX:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar
* Naomi, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Blair Davenport, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

