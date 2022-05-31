US Championship Match Official For WWE Hell in a Cell

Theory’s US Championship will be on the line this weekend at WWE Hell in a Cell. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that Theory will defend his title against Mustafa Ali at Sunday’s PPV.

The official announcement reads:

United States Champion Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Since making his shocking return to Monday Night Raw Mustafa Ali has done nothing but jump through hoops to get his opportunity at Theory and his United States Championship.

After rolling up The Miz in his return match, the A-Lister and Mr. McMahon’s prized protégé have undermined Ali at every turn. First by joining forces to gang up on Ali in a 2-on-1 Handicap Championship Contender’s Match, then by abusing his power to make The Miz a special guest referee in bouts against Ciampa and Veer Mahaan.

Despite the odds, Ali did not let up in his pursuits for Theory and the United States Title finally earning his one-on-one match after Theory jumped Ali in a title opportunity match for the disqualification victory. After thoroughly pummeling Ali, Theory granted him his title match right then and there, picking up a fairly quick, if not controversial, victory. WWE Official Adam Pearce soon revealed, however, that WWE Chairman himself Mr. McMahon believed that Theory should defend his title against Ali in a fair fight at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Can Ali teach Mr. McMahon’s protégé a lesson in determination or will Theory come up with a new scheme to retain his title?

Find out at WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5, at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.