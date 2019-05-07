US Championship Match Official For WWE Money in the Bank

– Samoa Joe will officially defend his WWE United States Championship against Rey Mysterio at Money in the Bank. WWE announced the news on Monday night’s episode of Raw.

After the announcement, Joe was seen following Rey’s son Dominick backstage. He confronted Dominick and said that he wanted the young man to send a message to his dad, saying that while Ray may have thought he was the better man last week, Joe forward to defending the title at the show.

We’ll have a full updated card after tonight’s Raw.