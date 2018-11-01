US Championship Match Official For WWE Crown Jewel

– Another championship match is officially announced for tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE has announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will defend the US Championship against Rusev at the show.

The write-up for the match implies that the match will open the show, noting that it will “truly be a great way to usher in the monumental pay-per-view event.”:

Crown Jewel airs live at 11 AM ET on the WWE Network.