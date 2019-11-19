wrestling / News
US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s RAW
– WWE has announced a US Championship match for next week’s post-Survivor Series episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that AJ Styles will defend his championship against Humberto Carrillo on next Monday’s Raw. This will be Carrillo’s second shot at Styles and the title, having challenged for it at Crown Jewel after winning a battle royal.
BIG NEWS.@humberto_wwe will challenge @AJStylesOrg for the #USTitle NEXT WEEK on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/2kxv5LWgtM
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2019