wrestling / News

US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s RAW

November 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Crown Jewel - AJ Styles

– WWE has announced a US Championship match for next week’s post-Survivor Series episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that AJ Styles will defend his championship against Humberto Carrillo on next Monday’s Raw. This will be Carrillo’s second shot at Styles and the title, having challenged for it at Crown Jewel after winning a battle royal.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading