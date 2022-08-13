US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:

* WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop

* Riddle gives an exclusive interview