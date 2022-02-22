US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has set a United States Championship match for next week’s episode of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Damian Priest call for a new challenger, someone who’s a main event-level star. That brought out Balor, who returned earlier in the night to help Tommaso Ciampa against the Dirty Dogs. Balor accepted the challenge, setting up the match for next week.

The match is the only thing announced now for next Monday’s show, which takes place on Columbus, Ohio and airs live on USA Network.