US Championship Match Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
October 10, 2024 | Posted by
LA Knight will defend the WWE United States Championship on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that Knight will defend his title against Carmelo Hayes on Friday’s show.
Hayes got a title shot by virtue of his beating AJ Styles on last week’s show in a match that was stopped due to injury.
The updated lineup for the show, that airs tomorrow on USA Network, is:
* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend
* Roman Reigns “sounds off”
