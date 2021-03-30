wrestling / News
US Championship Match Added to WrestleMania 37 Night Two
March 29, 2021 | Posted by
Riddle will defend the WWE United States Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 37. On tonight’s episode of Raw it was announced that Riddle will defend the title against Sheamus. The match was announced after Sheamus beat Riddle in a non-title bout stemming from their altercation backstage last week.
WrestleMania Night Two airs on Sunday, April 11th, on Peacock live from Raymond James Stadium. We’ll have a full, updated card after tonight’s Raw ends.
#WrestleMania Night 1️⃣:@BraunStrowman vs. @shanemcmahon #SteelCageMatch #WrestleMania Night 2️⃣:@SuperKingofBros
defends the #USTitle against @WWESheamus! pic.twitter.com/6kHZdraD5M
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 30, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Steve Austin Discusses Whether He’ll Have Any Involvement In WrestleMania 37
- Charly Caruso Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension With ESPN, Announces WWE Exit
- Rhea Ripley Wouldn’t Be Bothered If Charlotte Flair Is Added To Wrestlemania Match
- Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Directing Kissing Scene With Stephanie McMahon, Getting Knocked Out During SummerSlam 2000 Match