US Championship Match Added to WrestleMania 37 Night Two

Riddle will defend the WWE United States Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 37. On tonight’s episode of Raw it was announced that Riddle will defend the title against Sheamus. The match was announced after Sheamus beat Riddle in a non-title bout stemming from their altercation backstage last week.

WrestleMania Night Two airs on Sunday, April 11th, on Peacock live from Raymond James Stadium. We’ll have a full, updated card after tonight’s Raw ends.