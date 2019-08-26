US Championship Rematch Announced For Raw

– Braun Strowman will get another shot at AJ Styles’ US Championship on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE has announced that Strowman will face Styles on tonight’s episode. The two faced off last week on Raw, but Braun won by disqualification due to interference from Gallows and Anderson.

Strowman and Seth Rollins are the Raw Tag Team Champions, while Rollins is WWE Universal Champion. If Strowman were to defeat Styles, that would give the two all the men’s championships currently on Raw.

Also announced for tonight are Sasha Banks vs. Natalya and an in-ring promo with Banks that will open the show, Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, and the King of the Ring first-round matches of The Miz vs. Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre vs. Ricochet.