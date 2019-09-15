wrestling / News
Various News: US and Cruiserweight Title Matches Set for Clash of Champions Kickoff, Sami Callihan at AAA Invading NY, WWE Celebrating Spanish Heritage Month
– Just after tonight’s Clash of Champions Kickoff show started, WWE announced that Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles for the US title and Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado for the Cruiserweight title will take place on the pre-show. You can check out the announcement below.
And your #WWEClash of Champions #Kickoff matches are…
🇺🇲@AJStylesOrg vs. @CedricAlexander for the #USTitle!
💜@DrewGulak vs. @humberto_wwe vs. @LuchadorLD for the #Cruiserweight Title! pic.twitter.com/wxPeBOvw97
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
– FITE.TV released a video revealing that Sami Callihan is in attendance at tonight’s AAA Invading NY event tonight. You can check out that clip below.
The draw @TheSamiCallihan is in NY!
🇲🇽🗽🇺🇲#InvadingNY pic.twitter.com/PAYRIzsECL
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 15, 2019
– WWE is celebrating Spanish Heritage Month with the following tweet.
Join WWE in celebrating #HispanicHeritageMonth! pic.twitter.com/LSrSi68ClS
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019
