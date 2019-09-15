wrestling / News

Various News: US and Cruiserweight Title Matches Set for Clash of Champions Kickoff, Sami Callihan at AAA Invading NY, WWE Celebrating Spanish Heritage Month

September 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Clash of Champions US Title

– Just after tonight’s Clash of Champions Kickoff show started, WWE announced that Cedric Alexander vs. AJ Styles for the US title and Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak vs. Lince Dorado for the Cruiserweight title will take place on the pre-show. You can check out the announcement below.

– FITE.TV released a video revealing that Sami Callihan is in attendance at tonight’s AAA Invading NY event tonight. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE is celebrating Spanish Heritage Month with the following tweet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Clash of Champions, Sami Callihan, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading