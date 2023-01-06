wrestling / News
US Tag Team Title Match Set For January 31st Live Episode Of NWA Powerrr
The NWA US Tag Team Championships will be on the line when NWA Powerrr airs its live episode at the end of the month. The company announced on Thursday evening that The Fixers will defend their titles against The Country Gentlemen on the January 31st episode, as you can see below.
The updated card for the show, which airs on YouTube, is:
* NWA US Tag Team Championship Match: The Fixers vs. The Country Gentlemen
* No Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Odinson
* Kamille vs. TBA
* Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. TBA
* Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title match
* Aron Stevens and May Valentine get married
