US Title Changes Hands at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

– Shinsuke Nakamura is the new WWE United States Champion after defeating Jeff Hardy at Extreme Rules. You can see pics and video from the short match below, which saw Nakamura low blow Hardy before the bell and then deliver the Kinshasa for the pinfall.

The win marks Nakamura’s first run with the title and ends Hardy’s reign at ninety days. Hardy won the championship from Jinder Mahal at the Superstar Shakeup episode of Raw on April 16th.

After the match, Randy Orton came down to the ring, making his return after being out two months due to injury. Orton stared off with Nakamura and then turned on Hardy, delivering a stomp low-blow to the downed former champion.