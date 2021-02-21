wrestling / News
New US Title Match Competitor Determined on Elimination Chamber Pre-Show (Pics, Video)
The US Championship match at Elimination Chamber has three competitors again after a Fatal Four-Way match on the pre-show. During tonight’s Kickoff Show, John Morrison defeated Mustafa Ali, Elias, and Ricochet to join the US Title match. Morrison won by rolling up Ali while he was distracted seeing RETRIBUTION powerbom Ricochet into the ringpost.
Morrison replaces Keith Lee in the match, who was pulled due to not being medically cleared.
